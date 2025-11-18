‘Middleland’ by Rory Stewart
Hardback, Jonathan Cape, £22
Former Conservative MP, now broadcaster and political commentator, Rory Stewart has always been a unique political mind, one who considers, articulates and takes his time to reason. Some would say he was too clever and caring for the Tory Party of Boris Johnson.
This book is a collection of his letters written for his local newspaper in the Borders where he served as an MP for nearly a decade.
His connection with the Penrith and Cumbrian landscape, its people and problems gently permeate his words as he recognises the distance and disconnection from the Westminster world.
‘Auto Biography’ by Mat Watson
Hardback, Century, £22
One for motorheads this Christmas. In his 25-year career as a motor journalist, Mat Watson has driven and tested every vehicle under the sun.
From engineering marvels such as the Bugatti Chiron and Ferrari F40, to the grand-touring stalwarts of highways and motorways the world over – Audis, Volvos, Fords, Fiats, Citroens, Mercedes and Teslas – to cars, which, in his humble opinion, should never have made it out of the factory gates.
Now in his long-awaited first book, Auto Biography, Mat presents his own 100% completely correct and highly opinionated guide to the world of cars.
