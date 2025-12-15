An Irish journalist has used the Isle of Man as the setting for his first work of fiction, drawing on his experiences living and working on the island more than 20 years ago.
Conor Sharkey, who previously worked in Douglas as a barman, has set his debut novel ‘The Bar at the Bottom of Broadway’ here.
The book is set in 2006 and centres on the attempt to revive a struggling pub, alongside a series of personal and criminal storylines.
Mr Sharkey said he first came to the island shortly after the turn of the millennium and has returned regularly since.
‘I worked in the Isle of Man for a couple of summers shortly after the turn of the millennium, in the old Mannin Hotel and then in The British,’ he said.
‘Those summers sparked a love affair with the island that continues to this day. I’ve been back pretty much every year since.’
The novel follows Shaun ‘Loaf’ Donnelly and his cousin Johnny as they attempt to resurrect the rundown Thirsty Sailor pub. Their plans are disrupted when a local crime figure, Charlie Harrison, demands protection money, triggering a chain of events with far-reaching consequences.
Alongside the central storyline, the book explores other relationships and experiences in the main character’s life. Loaf develops a friendship with his elderly neighbour, Magnus Quayle, which eventually leads them to Derry, where Magnus married his wife Josie many years earlier.
Loaf’s personal life is further complicated by a brief relationship with a colleague, Abbey Vincent. After she returns to Canada, he attempts to track her down through Facebook, which is portrayed as a new and emerging social media platform at the time the story is set.
‘They say you should write about what you know,’ he said. ‘I know about Northern Ireland, I know something of the Isle of Man and I know about pulling pints. So in terms of research, there wasn’t a lot to be done.’
One aspect of the story required external guidance. A character in the novel is revealed to have incurable cancer, a subject Mr Sharkey said he had no prior knowledge of.
He said he turned to Sarah Harrison, founder of Sarah’s Star, for advice.
‘Without giving too much away, one of the characters reveals they have incurable cancer,’ he said. ‘Having no knowledge of the subject, I turned to Sarah Harrison, founder of Sarah’s Star, who without a moment’s hesitation agreed to share her story with me.’
The book is dedicated to Sarah’s Star, a charity established to support people affected by incurable or life-limiting illness. Ms Harrison was named Lorraine Kelly’s ‘Woman of the Year’ in October for her work, but died earlier this month.
Mr Sharkey said Ms Harrison was a close friend of his sister.
‘Through Gail, I watched what Sarah had to cope with and I thought it would be nice to do something to help her charity,’ he said.
‘Sarah was the first person to receive a copy of the book and I’m told she was very tickled to read the dedication.’
The Bar at the Bottom of Broadway is Mr Sharkey’s second book, following the publication of India and Ireland…A Love Story in 2021. It is his first novel.