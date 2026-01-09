The Falcon’s Nest in Port Erin has unveiled its newly refurbished top bar, offering visitors a fresh space to enjoy fine drinks and take in panoramic views of the bay.
Reopening shortly before Christmas, a hotel spokesperson said: ‘We are proud to announce that our newly refurbished “Top Bar” is now open for business! Serving fine ales, premium spirits, wines and champagnes. Enjoy your favourite tipple whilst overlooking the fantastic Port Erin bay.’
The bar is open from 10am to 11pm on weekdays and until late at weekends, providing a welcoming spot for locals and visitors alike.
The Falcon’s Nest also revealed that a new menu will be launched on Boxing Day, with meals served daily from midday to 2:30pm and 5pm to 8pm.
The Falcon’s Nest, a charming Victorian hotel in the heart of Port Erin, has been a familiar sight for generations.
The hotel also features 39 en-suite bedrooms and eight contemporary self-catering apartments, which opened in 2010.
In addition to the top bar, the folk of Port Erin also enjoy The Riddler, which is predominantly a sports bar featuring multiple TVs, a games area, a pool table, and live music from local artists every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The hotel also boasts The Port restaurant and coffee shop, serving traditional dishes with daily specials, and The Joseph Suite, a grand Victorian-style dining room available for private events and weddings.
The Falcon’s Nest has long been a cornerstone of Port Erin life, known for its comfortable, relaxing atmosphere and high-quality service.
The team expressed their gratitude to staff, suppliers and contractors for bringing the top bar refurbishment to life, adding: ‘We can’t wait to celebrate with you.’