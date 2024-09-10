‘Sunny’ by Sukh Ojla
Paperback, Hodder & Stoughton, £8.99
Manx Litfest is thrilled to welcome the multi-talented Sukh Ojla: a stand-up comedian, actress, playwright and novelist, whose many film and TV appearances include Black Mirror, Mock the Week, The Big Asian Stand-Up and Victoria and Abdul.
Sunny is her first novel, a romantic comedy about a woman living a double life.
It is heart-warming and utterly relatable as Sunny discovers that being true to yourself is the path to true love.
Sukh will be discussing the experiences that led her to write her first novel, and what comes next on Sunday, September 29 at Noa Market Hall in Douglas. You can visit manxlitfest.com for details.
‘Death at the Sign of the Rook’ by Kate Atkinson
Hardback, Doubleday, £22
Fans of Agatha Christie are going to love the latest murder mystery from this fabulous writer.
Brilliantly inventive, with all of Atkinson’s signature wit, wordplay and narrative brio, Death at the Sign of the Rook may be Jackson Brodie’s most outrageous and memorable case yet.
Set in a murder mystery weekend at a stately home turned hotel, the players are ready. By night’s end, a murderer will be revealed. Ex-detective Jackson Brodie is staving off a bad case of midlife malaise when he is called to a sleepy Yorkshire town, and the seemingly tedious matter of a stolen painting.
An exclusive independent bookshop edition is available.