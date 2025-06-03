‘Never Flinch’ by Stephen King
Hardback, Hodder & Stoughton, £25
From master storyteller Stephen King comes a thrilling new novel with intertwining storylines - one about a killer on a diabolical revenge mission, and another about a vigilante targeting a feminist celebrity speaker.
This features the beloved Holly Gibney and a dynamic new cast of characters, including world-famous gospel singer Sista Bessie and an unforgettable villain addicted to murder.
These twinned narratives converge in a chilling and spectacular conclusion - a feat of storytelling only Stephen King could pull off.
Thrilling, wildly fun and outrageously engrossing, Never Flinch is one of King's richest and most propulsive novels.
‘The Final Test’ by How Turbervill
Hardback, Bloomsbury, £20
Final Test is a love letter to cricket and a manifesto in favour of the Test format.
This takes readers on a nostalgic journey, sharing stories of cricket’s past and present and of the incredible characters the sport has encountered over the years such as Viv Richards, Graham Gooch, David Gower, Merv Hughes, Richard Hadlee and more.
The cricket community seems undecided about the future of Test cricket. The IPL is expanding, The Hundred dominates, and the men’s Ashes in 2023 was relegated to a narrow window.
As T20 keeps growing internationally and domestically, is it still possible for the longer format to retain its wistful shine?