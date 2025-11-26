‘The Christmas Magpie’ by Mark Edwards
Hardback, Michael Joseph, £14.99
A thrilling page-turner for winter nights with unexpected twists and chilli laced mince pies.
Mark Edwards fans will recognise the magpie theme from his many bestsellers. This one is a standalone book but with at least one familiar face.
It’s Noel and Dani’s first Christmas in their new home and they want everything to be perfect - lavish presents, a beautiful tree and outdoor decorations to join in with the festivities in this welcoming community.
But they quickly wonder if this street is as perfect as it appears. Who could be trying to ruin their celebrations?
‘The Private Eye Annual 2025’ edited by Ian Hislop
Hardback, Private Eye, £22
It would not be Christmas without an annual. This one is one for the grownups and politically savvy teens, satire at its most British and best.
Editor Ian Hislop, the longest-serving captain on ‘Have I Got News for You’, has curated the year's finest cartoons, parodies, sketches and photo-bubbles that perfectly capture the political chaos and social absurdities of 2025.
This 96-page hardcover collection highlights why Private Eye remains the UK's most successful satirical publication, fearlessly poking fun at politicians, celebrities and institutions with the wit and irreverence that has made it a British institution for more than 60 years.