‘Remember When’ by Fiona Phillips
Hardback, Macmillan, £22
Alzheimer’s was no stranger to broadcaster Fiona Philips, who had cared for both of her parents as they suffered from the disease.
However, she did not recognise the early signs in herself at first, until a definitive diagnosis at the early age of 62.
Since then, she has faced her deteriorating condition with the support of her family and friends.
This is her story and that of her husband, Martin, who has been by her side throughout and for the book launch had to be the media face as Fiona’s confusion deepened.
It is an honest book, a journey into the known becoming the unknown.
‘Don’t Let Him In’ by Lisa Jewell
Hardback, Century, £20
The latest fast paced, twisting psychological thriller from the best seller, Lisa Jewell.
An age-old tale, brought bang up to scarily real date.
If something seems too good to be true, then it probably is. But when blindsided by love, when you’re being love bombed by the seemingly perfect man – how can you resist?
When nothing is quite as it seems and lies pile on lies, it is hard to spot a master manipulator at the peak of his game – but if you do, then whatever you do: Don’t let him in.