Today (Thursday) is Samaritans awareness day.
It is designed to highlight what the charity does in the island and further afield. Every 10 seconds, Samaritans respond to a call for help from someone who is finding life tough.
Deana Douglas, Isle of Man Samaritans branch co-director said: ‘Samaritans Awareness Day is a chance to remind our community that if you're finding life tough, we are there to listen, 24/7.
‘We want to remind people that you are never alone so if you need someone to speak to, please get in touch with Samaritans.’
Samaritans as a wider organisation was established in 1953 by Chad Varah, his aim was to help people experiencing distress or despair. Starting out with just one volunteer, the charity now has over 22,000 volunteers helping in over 200 branches, in which the Isle of Man plays an important part.
Founded in 1979 by a group of local volunteers, the Isle of Man set up its own Samaritans branch to help people in need of emotional support.
In addition to supporting individuals, the organisation also works closely with companies, associations, clubs and societies who can benefit from free ‘Learn to Listen’ sessions as well as general presentations about the work of Samaritans and the support available.
Aimee Grainger, Isle of Man Samaritans branch co-director added: ‘We are looking to the island community to support the awareness campaign.
‘It’s so important that people are aware of our charity and that they know we are available to listen when it matters most.’
You can call Samaritans them for free on 116 123, email them at [email protected], or visit the website www.samaritans.org.