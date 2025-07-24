An Isle of Man charity will be hosting its annual summer STEM open day next month.
Love Tech was founded with the mission to inspiring and empower young people - particularly girls, in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).
Next month’s free event will take place on Saturday, August 16, from 11am to 2pm at the Manx Museum in Douglas, in partnership with Manx National Heritage.
Aimed at those aged between seven and 14 it promises to provide a hands-on STEM experience for the island’s youngsters.
Love Tech chair, Angela van den Berg, said, ‘The Summer STEM open day is one of the highlights of our calendar.
‘It’s about opening up opportunities, sparking curiosity, and showing young people what’s possible in the world of STEM.’
‘We’re so grateful to Hansard Global PLC and Appleby for their generous support, and to Manx National Heritage for hosting us in such an iconic space.’
This year’s event will feature an exciting line-up of interactive activities from a number of different organisations.
Some of these include - fun and creative coding for beginners with the Code Club, science experiments with Fun Science and immersive virtual reality headset experiences.
Young Engineers IoM will also be present offering hands-on engineering challenges.
Emma Sayle, spokesperson for one of the event’s sponsors Hansard Global PLC, added: ‘We’re proud to support Love Tech’s Summer open day and help create opportunities for young people to explore the exciting world of STEM.
‘It’s an honour to play a part in inspiring the next generation of innovators in the Isle of Man.’