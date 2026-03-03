‘The Mysterious Affair of Judith Potts’ by Robert Thorogood
Hbk, Harper Collins, £16.99
You have grabbed flowers and a box of chocolates, but what Mum really wants is half-an-hour of peace and quiet curled up with a book.
We have you covered with the latest Marlow Murder Club Mystery. Judith is hiding a deadly secret. Someone from Judith’s past has turned up in Marlow and is stirring up trouble.
She has barely had time to think of the past, but now here it is staring her in the face.
On top of that, Marlow’s celebrities are getting murdered! A footballer and a thriller writer are found dead, Judith, Suzie, and Becks must untangle a web of scandal to find the killer. Can they solve the crime and help Judith, or could this be the end of the Marlow Murder Club?
‘Winterbourne’ by Elisabeth Wolf
Hbk, Black & White, £16.99
Within the walls of Winterbourne dwells a secret room, with an unspeakable collection of books.
Librarian Anne Adams has found the perfect escape: a job cataloguing the library of Winterbourne, an architectural masterpiece on a remote island off the west coast of Scotland. Surrounded by an awe-inspiring landscape, the library is magnificent, with priceless first editions, a librarian's dream.
However, Anne's early weeks in her new job are beset by obstacles - no internet, a house plunged into darkness every night and unexplained mysteries on the island.
After weeks of isolation, she meets the mysterious owner, Lucien Broussard.
Eloquent and well-travelled, his reclusive nature seems uncharacteristic. But after finding a cryptic clue within the pages of a book, Anne discovers that Broussard's collection includes chilling surprises.