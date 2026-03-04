Island band Silo are releasing their second single ‘Ill Intent’ on March 6, after the success of their first release ‘Crawl in a Bottle’ since they signed with Camden-based record label Easy Life.
Silo was formed by five long-time friends searching for a creative outlet in the post-Covid period. Having known each other since their teenage years, music became the natural glue that brought them together.
These two releases form part of their upcoming debut album release, ‘Haze’ which will be released on the May 1.
Describing the track as a ‘defiant statement built on self-belief, clarity and resistance’, the band believe it fuses themes of ‘post-hardcore urgency with modern alternative weight’.
To accompany the release of the new single, Silo recorded a music video in the island over the past couple of weeks with Alt Lodge Co, incorporating local people and talent.
Island Life reporter Sadie Gilbert spoke to Silo ahead of the release of their newest single:
Where did the inspiration for the music video come from?
There is a clear message and meaning behind the lyrics for ‘Ill Intent’ and we wanted the visuals to represent that message.
We developed some concepts and after some discussion we dialled it into the final version which we shot. We grew up skating and bmxing so it was cool to be able to marry our love for that with the narrative and meaning of ‘Ill Intent’ to create the video we are proud of.
How did you get people involved?
There all our mates. We put the call out to the crew to see if anyone was free and wanted to help us bring the idea to life.
Everyone was so on board with what we we’re trying to do and we think the video reflects that, we can’t wait for people to see it. It’s filmed entirely on the Island with a full local cast and crew. The island has some seriously skilled people. Some of the skating we saw blew our minds.
What has the response been like so far?
To the few people we have shown ‘Ill Intent’ too, the reception has been great! ‘Ill Intent’ shows the other side to our coin, so it’s been great to see the reactions from people who have only heard our first single ‘Crawl in a Bottle’.
What is the future for Silo, is there more singles on the horizon?
There’s a lot going on, but nothing we can really speak on at this moment.
All we know is this year is going to be unreal, and we can’t wait to see what other cool opportunities come down the line. There's more music, gigs and maybe some festivals…
You’ll just have to keep up to date with our socials if you enjoy the music we are making!
You can find Silo on Facebook at ‘Silo’ and Instagram on ‘whoissilo’.
Are you an artist, author, or musician? Got an event to promote? Email details and a photo to [email protected] for a chance to feature in Island Life.