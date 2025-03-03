‘The Sirens’ by Emilia Hart
Hardback, the Borough Press, £18.99
From the critically acclaimed, bestselling author of Weyward, Emilia Hart’s second novel does not disappoint.
Lucy is running from the past to her sister Jess. But Jess is gone, leaving Lucy alone submerged in stories of men disappearing without a trace, a foundling discovered in a sea-swept cave, and women’s voices murmuring in the waves.
As Lucy searches for her sister, those voices get ever louder.
They tell of two sisters, two centuries ago, bound and transported across the world. Are these voices luring Lucy closer to her sister? Or will the secrets of the past pull them both under?
‘Beautiful Ugly’ by Alice Feeney
Hardback, Macmillan, £16.99
A gripping, deliciously dark thriller about marriage and revenge.
Writer Grady Green is having the worst best day of his life. Grady calls his wife to share some exciting news.
She is driving home. He hears Abby slam the brakes, exit the car, then nothing.
The car’s discovered by a cliff edge, headlights on, driver’s door open, phone inside. Abby has disappeared.
He can’t sleep, and he can’t write, finally travelling to a tiny Scottish island to try to get his life back on track. Then he sees the impossible: a woman who looks exactly like his missing wife.