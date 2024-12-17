‘Ted – A Pawtobiography’ by Ted the Dog
Hardback, Ebury Spotlight, £14.99
The perfect book for lovers of the BBC hit series ‘Gone Fishing’, the famous canine companion of fishermen Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse.
This is Ted’s sniff and tell all, revealing what these two comedy icons are really like once the cameras stop rolling. So exclusive is this material that Ted recommends burying the book once read.
A rescue dog’s perspective on life’s trickier issues as told to Lisa Clark. A gentle reminder to appreciate the simpler things, sitting by a riverbank, rolling in stinky things and eating whatever comes your way.
Even more endearing than the TV series.
‘The City and its Uncertain Walls’ by Murakami
Hardback, Harvill Secker, £25
A breathtaking novel about the boundaries between realities from this masterful Japanese writer.
When a young man’s girlfriend mysteriously vanishes, he sets his heart on finding the imaginary city where her true self lives. When he finally makes it to the walled city, he finds her working in a dream library.
But she has no memory of their life together in the other world and, as the lines between reality and fantasy blur, he must decide what he’s willing to lose.
A love story, a quest, an ode to books and to the libraries that house them. A parable for these strange times.