‘One Wrong Turn’ by C.M. Ewan
Hardback, Macmillan, £16.99
Bestselling author and patron of Manx Litfest, Chris Ewan, is known for his gripping suspense, drama and heart thumping thrillers.
This latest book lives up to that reputation, gripping the reader from the start and taking us on a ride not to be forgotten.
A broken-down car, a lady holding a car seat. A moment of compassion, stopping to help strangers in distress. Who wouldn’t stop? Agreeing to give the family a lift, they set off again. But now these strangers are inside their car, and it might be the worst mistake they have ever made…
‘Mapmatics: How we navigate the world through numbers’ by Paulina Rowinska
Hardback, Picador, £22
With a PhD in Mathematics of Planet Earth from Imperial College London and a brilliant Ted Talk on how mathematics is all around us in the real world, Dr Rowinska is an exemplary communicator – making maths accessible to all.
In ‘Mapmatics’ she embarks on a fascinating journey to discover the mathematical foundations of cartography and cartographical influences on mathematics.
From a 16th-century map that is still an indispensable navigation tool to public transport maps that both guide and mislead passengers, she reveals how maps and maths shape not only our sense of space and time but also our worldview.