THE NATURAL HISTORY OF CRIME: CASE STUDIES IN DEATH AND THE CLUES NATURE LEAVES BEHIND
BY PATRICIA WILTSHIRE
HBK, £22, JOHN BLAKE
Professor Patricia Wiltshire is a forensic ecologist, her days spent at crime scenes collecting samples, standing over dead bodies in a mortuary, or looking down her microscope for evidence. Working where the criminal and natural world interact, Patricia has been involved in some of the most high-profile murder cases.
Now, through a study of her most fascinating cases, Patricia shows us how she finds the answers to some of the worst crimes imaginable. We join Patricia teasing the evidence out of her cases and showing us how life and death have always been intertwined.
THE RAISED BED BOOK
BY DAVID HURRION
HBK, £20, DK
Whether you want to garden at a more accessible height, improve soil fertility, nurture plants with particular needs, or simply enjoy a closer sensory experience, growing in raised beds will help you reach new heights in the garden. Featuring clear diagrams, inspired planting plans and step-by-step photography of beds built from scratch, this book will be the ultimate guide on your raised bed journey.
From siting, designing and choosing materials, to ongoing maintenance and how best to care for your plants, The Raised Bed Book is the final word on growing above ground.