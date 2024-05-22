EARTH
BY JOHN BOYNE
HBK, DOUBLEDAY, £12.99
A compelling, fast-paced uncomfortable read portraying a flawed young gay man who is facing his demons and attempting to reconcile his past behaviour with the man he wants to be.
A tabloid story of two footballers in the dock for rape and accessory to rape, exposing a toxic culture that has embroiled his team. Evan’s troubled voice rings clear from the pages, his micro-managed life of nutritionists, physios, stylists and PR collapsing painfully around him.
Will he tell the truth of what happened that night and of who he really is or lie to play another day? The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas author John Boyne writing at his best.
LOST TO THE SEA
BY LISA WOLLETT
HBK, JOHN MURRAY, £20
A fascinating look at the edges of Britain and Ireland with their ever-shifting contours as the sea reshapes and reclaims over time. Tales of medieval kingdoms, notorious pirate towns, drowned churches and, (bizarrely) crocodile infested swamps.
Through a series of walks we step into history, delve into archaeology, examine folklore and meet locals who know their localities intimately. The in-depth research is complimented by photos, maps and historic illustrations.
Tales are retold with lyrical wonder and a delight that will make you want to put on your walking boots and go out to explore the coastlines for yourself.