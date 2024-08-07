‘Catherine – the Princess of Wales’ by Robert Jobson
HBK, John Blake, £22
Written by Royal correspondent Robert Jobson, this revelatory new biography tells the full story of how Catherine, the Princess of Wales Kate Middleton's life story seems like a modern-day fairy-tale.
Now, with the British monarchy in transition, Catherine is Princess of Wales and is set to become Queen. But it's not come without its fair share of commentary and scandal, particularly with recent revelations on the relationship of the 'Fab Four' with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as well as her own health scares.
This book aims to discover what has made Catherine the woman she is today.
‘Saturation Point’ by Adrian Tchaikovsky
HBK, Solaris, £25
Twenty years ago, Dr Jasmine Marks went into the rainforest with a group of researchers led by Doctor Elaine Fell. They aimed to study the extraordinary climate and use it for agriculture.
They soon learned that the ‘Zone’ was no place for people. There were deaths, and the programme truncated. Now, they’re sending her back in.
A plane crash, a rescue mission, a race against time and the environment to bring out the survivors. But there are things the corporate heads aren’t telling her. The Zone keeps its secrets, and so does Doctor Fell.