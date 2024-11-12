‘It’s a Farming Thing’ by Kaleb Cooper
Hardback, Quercus, £20
Looking for a gift for the farming type in your life? Look no further. A bit of light-hearted reality amongst agricultural gloom.
Kaleb shares the highs, lows and unexpected adventures of life on a farm. From wrestling with temperamental tractors and dodging the wrath of cantankerous cows, to why, after all that, he still believes he has the best job in the world.
Down-to-earth, real farming, in his own words: ‘The only thing that comes close to my love for farming, is getting to tell other people about it.’
Signed copies available at £5 off marked price whilst stocks last.
‘Diddly Squat Home to Roost’ by Jeremy Clarkson
Hardback, Michael Joseph, £22
It would not be the run up to Christmas without the annual competition. Who will sell the most books, Kaleb or Jeremy?
For fans of Clarkson this latest chapter in his farming journey follows the 2024 battle with weird weather.
Spring barley, oilseed rape and durum wheat failed, the oat crop turned an odd colour and the mushrooms went mouldy.
Livestock is not much better, with our hero now considering ostriches as an alternative.
The challenges are enough to have you weeping into your Hawkstone beer. At least there are still diggers to have fun with.
Copies available at £5 off marked price whilst stocks last.