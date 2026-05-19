‘The Jewel Keepers’ by Sara Sheridan
Hbk, Hodder & Stoughton, £22
It is London 1837 and 25-year-old Araminta McKenzie-Moore is summoned from Richmond to her great aunt's deathbed in Edinburgh, meeting her extended family for the first time.
The McKenzie women, however, have been keeping a close eye on her.
For they have a long, secret and dangerous history as Jewel Keepers to the Scottish Crown, and they need Araminta to play her part to solve a puzzle which stretches back generations.
But the McKenzies are not alone in this high-stakes treasure hunt though history.
They're being pursued. The last of her line, if Araminta succeeds, she will uncover something more valuable than mere jewels - a secret that will change the lives of all women living on this, the cusp of the Queen Victoria's rule.
Men would kill for this treasure. The McKenzie women will guard it with their lives.
‘Havisham’ by Elle Machray
Hbk, Harper North, £16.99
Desperately romantic, this is the story of Miss Havisham as you've never heard it before.
She will exceed all expectations. A thrilling and immersive historical novel, this is a queer feminist reimagining in which Dickens' most infamous female character tells her side of the story at last.
Charlotte Havisham has a secret. She's been underestimated for too long: by her former fiancé, Compeyson, by her family and by society.
But now her true heart's desire is within reach for the first time. There is violence, revenge, drama, tragedy and love in this daring imagining, which gives ‘Great Expectations’ furtive Miss Haversham a voice with magnificent volume and dares to develop her character into a true leading lady.
It is a brave and bold move to reinvent her and weave magic, Elle Machray does it beautifully. Worthy of several self-indulgent hours lost in reading.
Both titles are available in the Bridge Bookshops in Port Erin and Ramsey.