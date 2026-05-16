A dull and drizzly day failed to dampen spirits as what is likely to be the Isle of Man’s biggest wedding of the year took place on Saturday.
Tyson Fury’s daughter Venezuela Fury tied the knot with fiancé Noah Price at the Royal Chapel of St John the Baptist in St John’s, bringing a splash of colour to the village in the shadow of Tynwald Hill.
Large crowds of well-wishers gathered outside the church hours before the ceremony, with umbrellas lining the roadside as rain swept across the island.
Dozens of cars were parked along the A1, causing delays for motorists travelling through the area.
Venezuela wore a striking white dress featuring a long train, while Noah was dressed in a white jacket with black trim and a black dickie bow. A dozen bridesmaids accompanied the bride, all dressed in blue.
Among those attending were Venezuela’s parents Tyson and Paris Fury, alongside Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague, who is in a relationship with Tyson’s brother Tommy Fury. It is understood neither Tommy Fury nor Tyson’s father John Fury attended the ceremony.
A large arch of blue and white flowers decorated the entrance to the church.
The wedding has attracted huge attention online in recent weeks after the couple shared preparations and behind-the-scenes moments on social media ahead of the big day.
Former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury and his family moved to the Isle of Man last year, with the celebrations expected to feature in the family’s ongoing Netflix series At Home With The Furys.
Following the ceremony, the newlyweds left the church in a vintage car displaying a ‘Mr and Mrs’ sign before heading to the Comis Hotel on the outskirts of Douglas for the reception.