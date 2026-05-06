Tonight (Thursday)
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Paul Tonks Trio at the British, Douglas.
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Alex Harris at Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- Totally 80s at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Saturday
- David Castro at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, 1.30pm to 3.30pm.
- Ian Prowse and the Fiddle of Fire at the Erin Arts Centre, Port Erin.
- Adele Dube at the Empress Hotel, Douglas, 7.30pm.
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Back to the 80s at the Rosemount, Douglas, 8pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm to 10pm.
- That Kelly Bird at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9pm.
- Hannah Montana club night at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 9.30pm to 12.30am.
- Awesome Party Band at Looky’s Bar, Douglas, 10pm.
- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Sunday
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- Dave Holland Piano Sessions at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 7pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.
Are you an artist, author, or musician? Got an event to promote? Email details and a photo to [email protected] for a chance to feature in Island Life.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.