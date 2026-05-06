Tonight (Thursday)

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- Paul Tonks Trio at the British, Douglas.

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

- ​Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Alex Harris at Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- Totally 80s at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9.30pm.

- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

Saturday

- David Castro at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

- Ian Prowse and the Fiddle of Fire at the Erin Arts Centre, Port Erin.

- Adele Dube at the Empress Hotel, Douglas, 7.30pm.

- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Back to the 80s at the Rosemount, Douglas, 8pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm to 10pm.

- That Kelly Bird at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9pm.

- Hannah Montana club night at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 9.30pm to 12.30am.

- Awesome Party Band at Looky’s Bar, Douglas, 10pm.

- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

Sunday

- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.

- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.

- Dave Holland Piano Sessions at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 7pm.

Tuesday

- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

Wednesday

- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.

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