‘I Haven’t Been Entirely Honest with You’ by Miranda Hart

Hardback, Michael Joseph, £25

She’s back! After debilitating chronic illness forced Miranda Hart from our TV screens, inimitable funny lady and all-round good egg Miranda’s book publicity has been accompanied by the announcement that she is now a happily married woman.

Her book is real and sometimes raw, but also full of humour in even the darkest times of physical and subsequent psychological collapse.

Her straightforward, 10-step approach to regaining health and happiness is carefully researched and crafted. It is, in part, a self-help book, but more like sitting with a close chum putting the world to rights.

Perfect to give to a friend who needs it.

‘On Cricket’ by Sir Trevor McDonald

Hardback, Renegade, £20

Sir Trevor McDonald is one of Britain's most celebrated broadcasters and his devotion for cricket is almost as well-known as his legendary professional achievements.

In this inspirational memoir, Sir Trevor explores his childhood in the Caribbean and celebrates his life-long love of the sport.

Cricket is a common language between England, the West Indies and beyond - a sense of belonging that knows no borders.

An exceptional storyteller and commentator, On Cricket is a love letter to the sport and a study of Sir Trevor's oldest and most consistent passion: watching, debating and playing the gentleman's game.

