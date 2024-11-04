‘I Haven’t Been Entirely Honest with You’ by Miranda Hart
Hardback, Michael Joseph, £25
She’s back! After debilitating chronic illness forced Miranda Hart from our TV screens, inimitable funny lady and all-round good egg Miranda’s book publicity has been accompanied by the announcement that she is now a happily married woman.
Her book is real and sometimes raw, but also full of humour in even the darkest times of physical and subsequent psychological collapse.
Her straightforward, 10-step approach to regaining health and happiness is carefully researched and crafted. It is, in part, a self-help book, but more like sitting with a close chum putting the world to rights.
Perfect to give to a friend who needs it.
‘On Cricket’ by Sir Trevor McDonald
Hardback, Renegade, £20
Sir Trevor McDonald is one of Britain's most celebrated broadcasters and his devotion for cricket is almost as well-known as his legendary professional achievements.
In this inspirational memoir, Sir Trevor explores his childhood in the Caribbean and celebrates his life-long love of the sport.
Cricket is a common language between England, the West Indies and beyond - a sense of belonging that knows no borders.
An exceptional storyteller and commentator, On Cricket is a love letter to the sport and a study of Sir Trevor's oldest and most consistent passion: watching, debating and playing the gentleman's game.