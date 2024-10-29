‘Witchcraft: A History in Thirteen Trials’ by Marion Gibson
Paperback, Simon & Schuster, £10.99
In ‘Witchcraft’, Gibson uses 13 significant trials to tell the global history of witchcraft and witch-hunts.
As well as exploring the origins of witch-hunts through some of the most famous trials from the Middle Ages to the 18th century, Gibson also tells the stories of the ‘witches’ – whose stories have too often been overshadowed by those of the powerful men.
Witch trials have been twisted and transformed over the course of history and the lines between witch and witch-hunter blurred.
For the fortunate, a witch-hunt is just a metaphor, but, as this book makes clear, witches are truly still on trial.
‘Wicked Spirits: Mysteries, Spine Chillers and Lost Tales of the Supernatural’ by Tony Medawar
Hardback, Harper Collins, £14.99
A brand new anthology of previously unpublished and uncollected supernatural mysteries by some of the masters of the Golden Age – perfect for Halloween.
It is said that books are written to bring sunshine into our lives – but there are also stories that can only be found in the deepest, darkest corners of the library. These are the stories you cannot find on even the dustiest of library shelves.
This volume resurrects forgotten tales of the supernatural by some of the most accomplished mystery authors of all time.
Close the windows. Draw the curtains. Just don’t let the lights go out…