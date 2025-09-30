‘Revolting’ by Terry Deary
Hardback, Bantam, £22
A generation grew up with Horrible Histories (over 50 in the series) since Rotten Romans appeared in 1993.
Nielsen ranks Terry as ‘UK's bestselling children's and young adult non-fiction author since records began.’ Terry is now 79 and with 359 titles, over 38 million sales in 45 languages.
Limited signed copies available.
‘Pup Fiction’ by Ted
Hardback, Ebury, £16.99
Join Ted, the beloved canine star of BBC2's Gone Fishing, as he embarks on a life-changing adventure, and discovers what truly matters to him.
Ted’s missing briefcase has become a cause célèbre. Ever since the day he left it behind in the woods, and someone else snagged it, retrieving it has been his top priority - ultimately, as he now reveals, leading him to unknown foreign climes to carry out a risky and daring rescue mission.
This is Ted’s second book with the expert help of Lisa Clark, producer of Gone Fishing following his pawtobiography.
Limited signed (paw print) copies available.
