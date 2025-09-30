Young children are invited to dive into a sea-themed adventure at the Grove Museum in Ramsey next week, as part of the hugely popular Little Explorers programme for under-fives.
The upcoming session, ‘Stormy Seas and Seals’, takes place on Tuesday, October 7 and promises a fun-filled morning of songs, storytelling, and craft.
Children will make their own seal puppets, join in ocean-inspired songs, and enjoy a gentle story about a friendly seal - all designed to spark imagination and creativity in a warm, welcoming setting.
The session is part of a six-week series that has received an enthusiastic response from families across the island.
Created by Manx National Heritage, Little Explorers is designed to support early years development while offering a relaxed and engaging experience for parents and carers. Held at the historic Grove Museum, the programme encourages young children to explore the world around them through play, creativity, and connection.
Now in its fifth week, Little Explorers has already seen young participants get involved with themes such as ‘Falling Leaves’, ‘Hedgehogs and Hibernation’, ‘Harvest Time’, and ‘Owls in the Night’.
Each session combines music, movement, stories, and hands-on activities, with a snack provided during story time to keep energy levels up.
The final session, an ‘Autumn Party’, will be held on Tuesday, October 14. This celebratory event will bring together families for favourite songs, woodland animal tales, and a large seasonal craft activity to round off the series.
With tickets priced at only £3 per session, Little Explorers offers an accessible and enriching morning out for families.
Manx National Heritage is encouraging anyone with children under five to join the adventure before the series concludes.
To find out more and book a space, you can visit https://manxnationalheritage.im/whats-on/detail/grove-little-explorers/