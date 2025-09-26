The annual Onchan Horticultural Show took place recently at the Elim Family Centre in the village, showcasing a wide range of entries across multiple categories.
Vegetable displays were a highlight, with particularly strong entries reflecting the dedication of local growers.
Children's LEGO creations stood out for their creativity and craftsmanship, while the craft section featured an impressive variety of needlework and woodcraft.
Meanwhile, Robert Middleton received both the Blue Riband and the Orry and Betty Teare Memorial Rose Bowl for his ‘outstanding’ onions.
A spokesperson from the Onchan Horticultural Society said: ‘There was a great variety of entries in all classes across the show.
‘We would like to thank everyone who took part and supported it.’