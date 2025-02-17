‘The Day My School Got Famous’ by Jen Carney
Paperback, Puffin, £7.99
Since Ferris Foster’s dog got famous, life has taken another surprising turn: Ferris’s new foster brother, Nile, has arrived with a bang, causing mischief wherever he goes!
Then an unexploded Second World War bomb is discovered under Ferris's school, forcing it to close. Meanwhile, Ferris is still a cartooning genius, but between temporary home-schooling and noisy Nile, it's practically impossible to draw anything.
When the headteacher sets the school a design challenge, Ferris realizes he must find a way to work with Nile. But can the boys put their differences aside and win the once-in-a-lifetime prize? Or will this partnership have explosive consequences?
‘Dr Maggie’s Around The Universe Book’ by Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock
Paperback, Michael O’Mara Books, £7.99
Written by renowned space scientist Dame Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock, this fun, fact-filled activity book is packed with space-themed mazes, maths puzzles and more.
This includes more than 30 puzzles themed around space exploration. Out-of-this-world activities include a mind-boggling Asteroid Belt search-and-find, a brain-busting Great Red Spot spot-the-difference, and a Moon-themed shadow match game.
Along the way, readers can learn all kinds of incredible things about the universe, from how black holes form to whether diamond rain falls on Jupiter.
Perfect for budding astronomers, physicists, and wannabe astronauts. Feed their minds, follow their fascinations and the stars are the limit!