‘Holmes and Moriarty’ by Gareth Rubin
Hardback, Simon & Schuster, £18.99
The new and official Sherlock Holmes novel, endorsed by the Conan Doyle estate.
Sherlock Holmes and Dr Watson have been hired by actor George Reynolds to help him solve a puzzle. Why are the audience who comes to see him perform every night the same people, only wearing disguises?
Meanwhile, Holmes’ archenemy, Professor James Moriarty is having problems of his own.
Implicated in the murder of a gang leader, Moriarty and his second, Moran, go on the run. But their paths cross with Holmes and Watson and all four realise that they are being targeted by the same person.
‘The Unknown Warrior’ by John Nichol
Hardback, Simon and Schuster, £22
Over one million British Empire soldiers were killed during the First World War. Over half a million still have no known grave.
In the aftermath of the conflict, an idea was born for a single 'Unknown Warrior' representing all the missing, to be brought from the battlefields and buried in Westminster Abbey alongside the nation's kings and queens.
Using diaries, archives and interviews with the descendants of that generation and modern-day experts, Sunday Times bestselling author and former RAF Tornado navigator John Nichol draws on his own experience of combat and loss to shine light on this 100-year-old story.
