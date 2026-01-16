Some of today’s most exciting performers of Manx music, song and dance are coming together for a truly special, one-night-only concert on home soil next month.
Fresh from captivating audiences of tens of thousands at world-renowned venues such as the Royal Albert Hall in London, Festival Interceltique de Lorient in Brittany, and a huge international folk festival in Morocco, some of the island’s finest young traditional musicians will reunite to celebrate Manx culture where it all began.
At the heart of the evening which will take place at the Villa Marina’s Royal Hall on Friday, February 13 are Scran, the teenage band who are redefining Manx music through their powerful mix of tradition and innovation.
The band was originally formed in 2014 and the current line-up is its third iteration. For this special performance it will be a six-piece, but they will be joined on stage by former Scran member Jack Mclean for a few numbers.
Organised by Culture Vannin, Scran recently thrilled audiences at the Music for Youth Proms at the Royal Albert Hall, following an extraordinary appearance at the Festival Interceltique de Lorient, one of the world’s largest traditional music festivals.
There, they made history as the youngest Manx band ever to reach the finals of the prestigious Trophée Loïc Raison competition.
At this concert, Scran will perform highlights from these international appearances alongside exciting new material from their forthcoming album.
Joining them are Skeealyn Vannin, a dynamic young vocal ensemble who aren’t afraid to push creative boundaries.
Their genre-blending performances of traditional Manx songs and folk tales have impressed audiences across the island and beyond. Their appearance at Lorient this summer was one of the festival’s most talked-about Manx showcases, and their ongoing objective to promote Manx culture in new ways earnt them the ‘Londeyr’ award in recognition of their exceptional contribution to the Manx language.
Completing the programme is Skeddan Jiarg, one of the leading forces behind the current resurgence of Manx dance.
Led by Grainne Joughin, the Peel-based group recently represented the island at Africa’s largest folk dance festival, Marrakech Folklore Days and will now bring their electrifying performance home.
The concert forms part of Blein ny Gaelgey – the Year of the Manx Language 2026, and it will highlight some of the remarkable Manx talent supported by Culture Vannin on both local and international stages.
Dr Chloë Woolley, Manx music development officer for Culture Vannin commented: ‘This concert will perfectly showcase how Manx culture is thriving and reaching audiences around the world.
‘These talented young performers are bringing Manx music, language and dance to international stages, and it’s wonderful to have them together at home during Blein ny Gaelgey. It promises to be a vibrant celebration of our cultural heritage and its exciting future.’
Sarah Maltby, MHK and political member for Culture Division, added: ‘It’s wonderful to see these exceptional performers celebrated on our home stage.
‘This concert is a proud moment for the entire community and a chance to come together and celebrate the richness of our music, language and dance.’
Tickets for the event can be purchased at villagaiety.com/scranandfriends or by calling the VillaGaiety box office on 600555.