‘Cold Joy’ by Libby Delania
Hardback, Chronicle Books, £14.99
January on the Isle of Man may not be the best time to plunge into the sea, or even an inland secluded plunge pool, but if you are pondering the idea – then this little gem is a good place to start.
In this exhilarating guide to well-being, creative adventurer and wellness podcast host Libby DeLana illuminates physical, mental and spiritual benefits of cold water.
She also explores how creating a daily cold-plunging practice taught her self-love, courage, resilience and the joy of being immersed in a community of adventurous women. It features simple-to-follow practices, personal storytelling and essential safety tips.
‘The Power We Hold’ by Isabella Mainwaring
Paperback, Hay House, £14.99
For every woman struggling with exhaustion, gut issues, inflammation or hormonal imbalance who’s been told it’s ‘just part of being a woman’ – this book could be your turning point.
Hormone health coach and somatic healing expert Isabella Mainwaring argues that your body is responding wisely to a world that was not built for you.
Weaving together science, history and ancient wisdom, Isabella guides you back to the wisdom of your cycles, your intuition and your power – showing that the disconnection from your body was never your fault. This is not about fixing yourself. It is about coming home to your body.
- The latest titles are available in both Port Erin and Ramsey.