‘Which Way Round the Galaxy’ by Cressida Cowell
Hardback, Hachette, £14.99
From the bestselling author of ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ comes the second instalment in an extraordinary new series, perfect for gifting.
In a seemingly ordinary village, a group of children uncover a secret: a tiny, lost Magical Creature.
This discovery propels the O'Hero-Smith children on a thrilling adventure through the galaxy. They aim to return little Bug to its fiery-ice home while proving to their parents that they can handle Magic.
Along the way, they face a witch's curse, venomous snowsnakes, and fighter robots. The fate of the galaxy rests in their hands - they must not fail!
Signed copies available.
‘Skandar and the Skeleton Curse’ by A.F. Steadman
Hardback, Simon & Schuster, £14.99
In the latest thrilling instalment of the SKANDAR series, blood-thirsty unicorns, unlikely heroes and a deadly curse collide.
Skandar and his friends face their greatest challenge yet as a curse ravages the island's unicorns. With a relentless Commodore and a vengeful sister on their heels, they must race against time to save the island, south of the Isle of Man.
This unputdownable adventure, perfect for fans of Harry Potter and Percy Jackson, blends elemental magic, sky battles, and ancient secrets.
Steadman's imaginative world-building and charming characters make this a must-read that will keep you hooked from start to finish.
Signed independent exclusive available while stocks last.