Students from University College Isle of Man (UCM) have unveiled a new creative media mural developed for the students at Scoill yn Jubilee’s Juniors.
The project was completed by Level 3 Creative Media students, who were tasked with designing an installation that reflects the values and emotions of children in Years 3 to 6.
Throughout the process, the UCM students met with pupils on several occasions to gather input and ensure the final piece accurately represented their views.
UCM’s head of the digital enterprise faculty, Michael Ulyatt, commented: ‘Working on live projects, such as this and the Crank up Christmas stamp issue last year, is a fantastic learning opportunity for our students.
‘They learn important skills such as communication, stakeholder management, time management and collaboration – our students really do grow and thrive during these projects.
‘A huge thank you to Isle of Man Advertising who has helped our students, and to Signrite who have enabled our students to complete this project at a heavily discounted cost.’
In addition to producing the artwork, the students created a documentary charting the development of the project and coordinated with external suppliers to deliver the installation on schedule.
The finished work was presented during a small ceremony attended by students at the school’s junior site.
Maxim Kelly, executive head of Scoill yn Jubilee, added: ‘We’re absolutely delighted with the final project.
‘The students at UCM have worked incredibly hard and professionally to consult with our pupils, present their project to myself and produce an end piece they should be incredibly proud of.’
To find out more and watch the students’ dedicated documentary, you can visit https://www.ucm.ac.im/about/news/2026/mar/creative-media-students-unveil-latest-project-at-scoill-yn-jubilee/