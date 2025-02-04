‘Love is in the Air – a collection of love poems’ by John Eaton
Paperback, Spidling Productions Ltd, £9.99
Just in time for Valentine’s Day, this lovely little anthology is perfect to share with those that you love.
There is a poem for everyone, an anthology of more than 100 poems that explores love in all its forms and shades.
This collection captures how love permeates every aspect of our lives, from romantic infatuations to the deep bonds shared with family, friends and even pets.
It includes QR codes leading to music and videos, bringing some of these love poems to life. So, whether you're basking in the glow of love or searching for solace, this collection offers something for everyone.
‘Love is in the Little Things’ by Stella J. Jones
Paperback, Little Tiger Press, £7.99
A celebration of all the little ways we show our love, illustrated by the talented Jane Massey.
Love is in the little things. A kiss, a smile, a cup of tea. Just me and you sitting quietly. A song, a hug, a helping hand that lifts us up so we can stand.
Join Big and Small as they journey through the moments that make a relationship - from blowing bubbles in the bath, to saying 'sorry'.
A sweet story that puts into words and pictures the important things in life. A perfect picture book to share with young and older loved ones this Valentine’s Day.