‘The Lone Husky’ by Hannah Gold
Hardback, Harper Collins, £14.99
Embark on a thrilling Arctic journey with April Wood in The Lone Husky, set in the world of The Last Bear and Finding Bear.
When April enters the Polar Race - a daring dog sled challenge across frozen tundra - she must rely on Blaze, a lone husky with a mysterious past.
With fierce rivals like Finn and icy terrain ahead, can April find the courage to win? Featuring stunning illustrations by Levi Pinfold, this exhilarating adventure is perfect for readers aged 8 or over, packed with heart, friendship, and unforgettable moments in the wild.
Hardback, Bantam, £16.99
Murder Most Haunted is a deliciously eerie and witty debut that blends ghostly chills with classic whodunnit charm.
Retiring detective Midge McGowan finds herself trapped in a snowbound mansion with eccentric guests, a locked-room murder, and a haunting that may - or may not - be real.