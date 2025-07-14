Gef’s 30 Under 30 Awards celebrates 30 young people from the Isle of Man who are doing exciting, meaningful or inspiring things before the age of 30. Ammon’s idea grew from years spent studying music at Staffordshire University, performing in local bands, and being drawn into the raw, inclusive energy of the UK’s underground house scene. On returning to the island, Ammon and his close-knit crew set out to build something with purpose: not just parties, but spaces where people could connect freely through music.