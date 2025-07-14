It started with a few friends and a shared love of underground house music. Now, Ammon Yeardsley is behind some of the most creatively ambitious events the Isle of Man has seen. Named a 2025 Gef 30 Under 30 Winner in the Creativity category, supported by the Isle of Man Arts Council, Ammon leads Anima, a DJ-led events company transforming the island’s nightlife with immersive, community-driven club experiences.
Gef’s 30 Under 30 Awards celebrates 30 young people from the Isle of Man who are doing exciting, meaningful or inspiring things before the age of 30. Ammon’s idea grew from years spent studying music at Staffordshire University, performing in local bands, and being drawn into the raw, inclusive energy of the UK’s underground house scene. On returning to the island, Ammon and his close-knit crew set out to build something with purpose: not just parties, but spaces where people could connect freely through music.
The name Anima is no accident. It is the Italian term for ‘to play with soul’, but also refers to one’s true inner self. That deeper meaning resonated with Ammon, who wanted to create environments where people could come exactly as they are.
Their first events took place in unconventional venues, including Mrs Yang’s Chinese restaurant, which they transformed into a full-scale club space complete with DJ booth, lighting and sound. That DIY spirit has remained central to Anima’s identity, allowing the team to turn everyday spaces into something unexpected and vibrant.
Running events on the island brings its challenges. From sudden cancellations and limited equipment options, to managing budgets while keeping ticket prices low, the process is not always smooth. But for Ammon, the reward is in the reaction of the crowd. Creating something from nothing, and watching a room come alive, makes it all worth it.
‘The main goal is to give people here the kind of night out they would usually travel for,’ Ammon said. ‘We want to offer something high quality and different, without the cost of a flight to Manchester or London.’
Recognition through the Gef 30 Under 30 award felt like a major moment not just for Ammon, but for the entire team behind Anima.
‘This has always been a passion project,’ he said. ‘To have it recognised in this way is huge. I’m so grateful to the crew who give up so much of their time and energy to make it all happen.’
Looking ahead, Ammon plans to grow the Anima brand across the island, using underused venues and tapping into the potential of local creative talent. He also wants to see the wider scene thrive, with more collaboration between promoters, venues and artists.
‘We want to break down the idea that underground music is just for a niche group,’ he said. ‘The sounds we use borrow from jazz, funk, soul, even garage. There is something there for everyone.’
For Ammon, the island already has what it takes to build a strong, vibrant music scene. It just needs people to believe in it.