Waiting for the Eurostar in Paris, Mark’s four-year-old daughter alerts him to a ‘Bad Man’ during a game of 'Eye Spy'. Things only get worse when Mark notices that the man is on their train with a suspicious-looking suitcase, and he’s sitting ominously close. Set over a three-hour hurtling train journey, with secrets unravelling from the past, can Mark piece together the jigsaw of his life to save his family? Or will their journey come to a fatal end?