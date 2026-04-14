“The Waterlands” by Stephen Rutt
Hbk, Elloitt & Thompson, £16.99
A masterpiece of nature writing that may just have you falling in love with the humble raindrop (and goodness we get plenty of those!). A retelling of the story of the water cycle may not sound like a captivating read; but think again.
From icy droplets, to sodden hillsides, follow a raindrop as it flows through diverse waterscapes: river sources in the upland moors; saltmarsh-flanked firths and estuaries; spectacular lochs; crystal-clear chalk streams; blanket bogs that are both land and liquid, a thin skin of peat over millennia-old water.
On this epic journey, award-winning writer Stephen Rutt visits these places where life flourishes, revealing how water shapes the land, shapes our lives – and how we shape it in return. Beautifully blending geography, ecology, climate writing and social history, The Waterlands is a captivating, urgent call to protect our most essential resource. You’ll never see a raindrop the same way again.
“Eye Spy” by C.M. Ewan
Hbk, Pan Macmillan, £9.99
Former Manx resident, bestselling crime and mystery writer Chris Ewan is at it again with his latest suspense ridden on the edge-of-your seat thriller. If you need a fast-paced gripping read with short punchy chapters look no further.
Waiting for the Eurostar in Paris, Mark’s four-year-old daughter alerts him to a ‘Bad Man’ during a game of 'Eye Spy'. Things only get worse when Mark notices that the man is on their train with a suspicious-looking suitcase, and he’s sitting ominously close. Set over a three-hour hurtling train journey, with secrets unravelling from the past, can Mark piece together the jigsaw of his life to save his family? Or will their journey come to a fatal end?
Bridge Bookshop has championed Chris Ewan for several years and stocks many of his titles including the bestselling thriller ‘Safe House’, which is set on the Isle of Man.