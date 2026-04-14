The free digital archive has been launched by the Isle of Man Arts Council and can be accessed via iomarts.com/loan.
It offers audiences on the island and further afield the chance to explore a wide range of artworks from internationally renowned artists, including Tracey Emin, David Hockney and Paula Rego.
Each artwork has been professionally photographed in high resolution by local photographer Carola Rush.
An interactive map also shows where pieces from the collection are currently displayed, helping the public see its reach across everyday settings such as offices, schools and community buildings.
Established more than 30 years ago by collectors David Fletcher and Eileen Schaer, the collection was created to bring high-quality contemporary art into public spaces across the Isle of Man.
Suzie Walker, arts project coordinator for the Isle of Man Arts Council, said: ‘The collection has grown over the years, and for the first time, an online digital archive will not only allow us to track and care for the artworks more effectively, but it will also give the public a chance to see the scope of the collection.
‘Whether you're an artist, collector, or simply someone who appreciates art, this resource will be invaluable.’
A number of works from the collection are currently on display and can be viewed as part of ‘Art Adventures for Beginners’, a free exhibition at the House of Manannan in Peel, which has been extended until June 7.
The full collection can be explored online via iomarts.com/loan.