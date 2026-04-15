Elicia Smith, who is Manx-born, said she has ‘always been drawn to music’ for as long as she can remember.
The new track, titled ‘I wonder what’, follows her debut release ‘I try’.
Elicia said: ‘I’ve been singing since I was around eight years old and have been having lessons with Danielle Bridson ever since. I only started writing my own music during lockdown, as I felt like it was the only way I could fully express how I was feeling.
‘Around that time, I realised I needed to play an instrument to actually finish my songs, so I taught myself guitar.’
She believes the latest single is more honest and self-aware than her first release.
While her earlier work reflected a period of experimentation and finding her sound, she said this track explores deeper emotions and feels more authentic to her as an artist.
She added there is a stronger sense of confidence in both the songwriting and overall direction, which comes through in the finished piece.
Speaking about why her music connects with listeners, she said: ‘I think it’s because I write about real feelings that people don’t always say out loud, like overthinking, change, or worrying about how others see you.
‘Even if someone hasn’t had the exact same experience, they can relate to the emotion behind it.’
Although still at an early stage in her career, Elicia said she has clear ambitions for the future.
She said: ‘I want to build something genuine and long-lasting. For me it’s not just about numbers, it’s about creating music that people connect with and that actually means something to them.
‘I’m working closely with my producer in Liverpool and just building momentum, growing my audience, and putting out music consistently.’