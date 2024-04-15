A charity that grants wishes for sick and terminally ill children in the island has received a boost through book sales.
In recent years, the Manx Bedtime Stories project has raised thousands for island charities, including Isle Listen, Autism in Mann and the Age Concern Hardship Fund.
Now, ‘Wish Upon A Dream’ has benefited from the sales of the latest book in the series. Yellow, written by retired teacher Rob Cowley with illustrations by local student Graiagh Smith, focuses on the importance of friendship.
It follows the tale of a hard-working circus elephant called Gertrude who is greatly under appreciated. Despite being so big, Gertrude often feels invisible and dreams of becoming an artist. Following a commotion in the Magic Kingdom, Gertrude soon discovers the value of true friendship as her hidden talents come to light.
Rob and Graiagh handed over a cheque for £1,000 to charity founder Lesley Turnbull which, it’s hoped, will go a long way to helping grant further wishes to deserving Manx youngsters.
Copies of previous books have been donated to groups such as Rebecca House and the Children’s Ward at Noble’s Hospital. A new adventure is due to be published later this year.