The Manx Bedtime Stories project was created by Manx author and former teacher Robert Cowley, and has raised thousands for island charities such as Isle Listen, Autism in Mann and the Age Concern Hardship Fund.
Back in October 2024, a creative writing competition was launched where participants could either work on their own or collaborate with friends to put together 500 words on one of the following themes: ‘friendship’, ‘kindness’, ‘courage’, ‘respect’ or ‘finding your own voice in the world’.
This then contributed to the writing of the books, which are titled after different colours such as ‘Blue’, ‘Yellow’, ‘Pink’, ‘Red’, ‘Purple’ and ‘Green’.
Green and Purple were officially launched at the Family Library in Douglas, and tell the stories of Donk the Dinosaur and Harvey the Manx Mouse, with the themes of kindness and courage.
But it’s not just two new books which are now available.
After being invited into island schools on World Book Day to talk about the project, Rob was inspired by the children’s own stories and decided to reprint the complete set of six books, many of which had previously sold out.
‘This all started by accident seven years ago when I had an idea with my grandson Ryan to write a story,’ said Rob.
‘It was a granddad-grandson story and that should have been that, but then my wife Mercy handed it onto her friend whose daughter Karmen, aged 13 at the time, loved to read and draw.
‘The Arts Council supported the development of my story and Karmen’s illustrations and it was made into book, called ‘No Entry’, and raised £1,000 for Autism in Mann.
‘Then during the Covid-19 lockdown, we were obviously stuck at home so I wrote my granddaughter a story.
‘It involved a fairy riding on a unicorn which was a most fitting adventure as she was then aged three and spent most of the day dressed in pink sparkles. That was the start of the Manx Bedtime Stories project and “Pink” raised £1,000 for Breast Cancer Now.
‘At that point, I realised I was enjoying writing my tales from the magic kingdom and so I decided to try and write a story for the general public, “Red”, raising £1,200 for Isle listen.’
Blue and Yellow soon followed with the help of another young artist Graiagh Smith, with each book now containing a winning story from a creative writing competition.
Rob added: ‘Here we are now with a set of six books which are benefiting important island charities, showcasing two talented young Manx artists and, most importantly of all, encouraging parents and children to read together at that magical time just before sleep.’
The books will be available to purchase at Tesco in Lake Road, Douglas on April 4 and 5, the NSC on April 12, Tesco in Victoria Road, Douglas on April 19 and Tesco in Port Erin on April 26.