A memorial bench dedicated to a Douglas teenager has been restored and returned to its seafront location following damage earlier this year.
The bench on South Quay commemorates Jake Watson, who died aged 14 in 2016 after a severe asthma attack. It had been badly damaged in an incident believed to have involved a vehicle.
At the time, Jake’s family appealed for information, saying the damage was likely caused overnight between 9pm and 6am. The bench, which had been installed opposite the former lifeboat station by the Manx Workshop for the Disabled, held deep personal significance.
Jake’s mother, Lea Watson, said previously the family had been ‘devastated’ by the damage, describing the bench as a place of comfort where they go to remember him.
Following the incident, the Isle of Man Prison offered to repair the bench through its Skills Centre.
A work party has now completed the restoration, with the bench returned to South Quay on Wednesday.
Mrs Watson said she first became aware of the damage through social media and thanked those who had supported the family.
She said: ‘The bench means so much to our whole family. It’s where we go to remember Jake and not having that space has been quite traumatic.
‘There are no words to express my sincere gratitude to the people who organised this. I will be eternally grateful. I’d also like to thank those who made us aware of the damage and kept me updated. People can be incredibly kind.’
Prison governor Leroy Bonnick said the project had been beneficial for all involved.
He said: ‘This was a worthwhile and meaningful project for everyone involved.
‘It also demonstrates how the practical skills prisoners develop while in custody can be put to positive use for the benefit of the community.’