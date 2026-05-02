Sunday’s Great Laxey Brass Band Festival has been postponed due to forecast poor weather tomorrow afternoon.
Organisers say a new date will be announced in the coming days.
They say it’s the festival's first weather-related postponement in its nine years.
Posting on Facebook, they said: ‘While we do have a wet weather plan that involves using internal venues, the bands agreed it wouldn't deliver the same experience for the audiences.’
The free festival is one of the most widely-anticipated events in the island’s music calendar.
It features five of the island’s leading brass bands: Castletown Silver Band, Manx Youth Band, Ramsey Town Band, Rushen Silver Band, and Onchan Silver Band.
Performances were to take place between 1pm and 5pm tomorrow across three outdoor venues: Glen Gardens Pavilion, the Queen’s Hotel and the Village Square.
The postponement includes all activities scheduled in the 'Kids-Zone' - these will return with the rest of the Festival when a new date is set.
‘A huge thank you to everyone who has worked so hard in planning the event, especially all our volunteers, contributors, and partners,’ the organisers said.
‘We truly appreciate your patience and understanding.
‘We look forward to bringing you a fantastic festival later in the year in the kind of weather environment the event has become accustomed to.’