The world of the brass band will be explored in the first of a new series of concerts aimed at families on Sunday, January 19.
The ‘Brass Bonanza’ from the Manx Family Concerts team will be heading to Port St Mary Town Hall, after a year in which more than 3,000 people attended the family-friendly concerts held across the island.
Manx Family Concerts will be joining forces with Rushen Silver Band, introducing children to brass instruments in an interactive and family-friendly setting.
Director of Manx Family Concerts, Heather Daykin, commented: ‘We are very excited to be teaming up with some of the players from Rushen Silver Band for our first exciting musical collaboration of the new year.
‘There’s an array of well-known pieces featuring instruments of the brass family and these concerts will provide a chance for the audience to engage with the music and to hear and explore live instruments up close.
‘An afternoon of creative quality time, playing and listening to music awaits. Brass Bonanza promises to be an engaging experience for all the whole family.’
The collaborative event is sponsored by Ellan Vannin Chiropractic Clinic and supported by the Isle of Man Arts Council.
Tickets for the concerts at 1pm and 3pm on Sunday, January 19 are now available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/manxfamilyconcerts
The next Manx Family Concerts event after ‘Brass Bonanza’ is on February 23 at King William’s College in Castletown.
At next month’s event, the magical world of Julia Donaldson, including pirates, dragons, aliens and ghosts, will be revisited with the classic tale 'Charlie Cook's Favourite Book'.