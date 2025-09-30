With just over a week to go, anticipation is building for this year’s Isle of Man Festival of Choirs at the Villa Marina in Douglas.
The full list of participating choirs has now been released, promising a weekend of diverse choral music featuring performers from across the British Isles and beyond.
The festival begins at 10am on Saturday, October 11 with the Open Voice Class. Kicking off the competition is the Sempre Amabile Women’s Choir from Cumbria, performing songs from a female perspective.
They are followed by the 24-member Thames Valley Chorus, showcasing the classic barbershop style.
Island ensemble Manx Voices will then take the stage with a selection of folk songs, including Manx favourites. Returning to the festival are the Rodillian Singers from Wakefield, offering a programme of musical film favourites such as Matilda and Toy Story.
The final choir in this class is Surrey Harmony Chorus, an award-winning women’s barbershop group from South London performing four popular songs.
At midday on the Saturday, the Mixed Voice Class begins, featuring Glenfaba Chorale from the Isle of Man and Cor Dre from Caernarfon, North Wales.
With 47 members, Cor Dre are among the strongest contenders, having recently placed second in the 2025 National Eisteddfod and winning awards in other UK and Irish festivals.
The afternoon continues at 1.30pm with the Ladies Voice Class. The Rodillian Singers and Manx Voices return for a second performance, joined by the Capricorn Singers from Lancashire, who bring a repertoire spanning pop, rock, and film music.
Surrey Harmony Chorus and Sempre Amabile are also set to perform again in this class.
Saturday’s events will conclude at 3.30pm with the Male Voice Choir Class. Thames Valley Chorus returns, followed by the island’s own Lon Dhoo Male Voice Choir.
Making their debut are Vox Cantos, a new North West-based ensemble led by long-time festival supporter Dan Craddock. They are joined by the Capital Chorus from West London, known for their a cappella performances and charity work.
Representing Wales are Bechgyn Bro Taf from Cardiff - 30 Welsh-speaking singers with a wide-ranging repertoire - and the 50-voice Trelawnyd Male Voice Choir, one of North Wales’s largest ensembles.
The second day of the festival (Sunday, October 12) begins at 10am with the Douglas City Council Ensemble Class, featuring seven small groups, including a multi-award-winning ensemble from Croatia.
This is followed at 11.45am by the ‘Choir of the Festival’ final. The winners of each Saturday class will perform a 25-minute set, featuring only one repeat piece from their previous programme.
The Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer is set to attend the final showpiece and will present the trophy to the overall winner.
A pop-up café at the Villa Marina will be available on the Saturday. Tickets are priced at £12.50 for adults and £5 for under-16s, which provides access to both days.
To find out more and purchase tickets, you can visit https://www.villagaiety.com/whats-on/isle-of-man-festival-of-choirs/