Media Isle of Man has named the finalists for this year’s Awards for Excellence, showcasing the very best of Manx businesses and community initiatives.
The glittering awards ceremony will be held Thursday November 20 at the Villa Marina’s Royal Hall, and will see 16 prizes awarded to leading businesses and individuals from the local community honoured for their achievements during the last 12 months, plus a special lifetime achievement award.
Business of the Year
- Capital International
- Isle of Man Motor Museum
- Standard Bank Offshore
Celebrating Local Food and Drink
- Isle of Man Salt Co
- Lush Bakes
- The Creek Inn
Community Initiative of the Year
- Isle of Man Young Farmers Christmas Tractor Run
- Isle Stand Up to Suicide
- Mannin Cancer Support Group
- Ramsey Health Visiting Team Integrated Primary Care and Community Services
Digital Innovation of the Year
- Dazzler
- Fuzzelogic Solutions
- Stacuity
- Visit Isle of Man
Education and Learning Initiative of the Year
- Code Club
- Isle of Man Government and Jersey Government - IOM Youth Service-Jersey Youth Service
- St John Ambulance Isle of Man
- Tandem (Early Ideas IOM Limited)
Elevating our Creative Industries
- Full Moon Festival
- Mannin Youth Dance Company
- Sovereign Trust (Isle of Man) Limited - The Sovereign Art Foundation Students Prize Isle of Man
- Stage Door Entertainment
Employer of the Year
- Kiki Lounge
- Medicann
- Utmost International Isle of Man
- Zurich on the Isle of Man
Environmental or Sustainable Initiative of the Year
- Lloyds Bank International
- Manx National Heritage and Manx Wildlife Trust
- Pink Seaweed Gallery
- The Flower Studio
Excellence in Customer Service
- Communications Division
- Kingsley Muti Pharmacy
- Simply Sleep
- Victoria House Nursery
Freedom to Flourish
- Isle of Man Government (DESC)
- Manx Development Corporation
- Motiv8 Addiction Services
- The Albion Knitting Company IOM
Health and Wellbeing Initiative of the Year
- Ed Space
- Public Health Isle of Man (Organ Donation Team)
- The Outdoor Learning Centre (OLC), Isle of Man
- Triumph Actuation Systems
New Business of the Year
- Embrace Wigs
- Grain and Vine
- Mattress Man
- The Event Stylists
Nurturing our Arts, Culture and Heritage
- Gráinne Joughin & Skeddan Jiarg
- Manannan’s Winterfest
- Manx Family Concerts
- Skeealyn Vannin
Small/Medium Enterprise of the year
- Amazing Vacations
- Just Jenny’s
- Renegade: Cuts & Clobber
- Tres Solutions
Teams Working Together
- Andreas Racing Association
- Isle of Man Railways
- Manx Care - In Your Shoes Listening Events
- Spire Healthcare and Ruth Cooil Physiotherapy and Healthcare Services
