A popular British musician is set to perform at Peel Cathedral in November.
Tom McRae is well-known for his tracks such as ‘For The Restless’, ‘You Cut Her Hair’, ‘The Boy With The Bubblegum’ and ‘What A Way To Win A War’.
He is also no stranger to the Isle of Man, having sold out the Peel Centenary Centre back in 2009.
The gig has been organised by Triskel Promotions, who recently announced that they are set to make a comeback into the world of show-business.
After more than 20 years staging some of the biggest names in music as well as the most promising up and coming acts, it looked to wind down its operations after a final ‘Last Dance’ show in April last year.
However, Triskel director Lenny Conroy has now confirmed two further concerts in both November and January.
Talking about Tom McRae, Lenny said: ‘Tom is the feeder of robins and writer of songs. A man you can’t put down - an angel singing the devil’s music.
‘He is a man whose warmth, love, fear and rollercoaster of emotions spills out through his dark, dreamy, hopeful but dark outtake on life.
‘Stark songs are cracked open with pockets of self-effacing anecdotes of life as a true troubadour, manoeuvring the pitfalls of the alleged glitz of the music business.
‘What were you doing during lock-down? Tom translated the French songs of pop icon Michel Polnareff - as you do. He continues to prove he is an enduring talent, and his live shows have quite rightly earned him the reputation of a great performer, with a heartfelt rapport with his audience.’
The supporting act for Tom’s show will be that of Suzie Manton, playing a stripped down acoustic set from ‘Saint Shy’.
Saint Shy are an alternative rock band hailing from the Isle of Man. Formed in 2022, their sound draws influences from groups such as ‘Daughter’, ‘Paramore’ and ‘Turin Brakes’.
The full band comprises of Suzy Manton on guitar and vocals, Glenn Watterson on bass and vocals and Lee Stevens on drums.
Lenny added: ‘Saint Shy weaves introspective lyrics with driving rhythms and soaring melodies. Suzy is looking forward to showcasing the bands’ songs, along with some of her other material in this special evening.’
To purchase tickets and for further information for the show on November 15, you can visit the Facebook page ‘Tom McRae Peel Cathedral’.