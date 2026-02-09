The much-loved musical is known for its humorous, flirtatious and upbeat storyline, set in the city’s underground gambling world.
Natalie Smith and Evie Skillicorn will star as Adelaide and Sarah Brown, two of the show’s leading female roles, alongside Jude Fullerton, a long-time DCU member who joins this year’s ensemble.
Guys and Dolls was last performed by DCU 28 years ago, with the 2026 revival promising sharp comedy and lively relationships formed on a roll of the dice.
As gamblers, showgirls and missionaries cross paths, chaos and romance unfold, driven by sharp dialogue, big personalities and well-known songs including ‘Luck Be a Lady’ and ‘Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat’.
Island Life reporter Sadie Gilbert spoke to the three women ahead of opening night about the production and what audiences can expect.
Two of the women also appeared in last year’s DCU production of Chicago, describing the group as being like a family.
Natalie said: ‘It’s so fun to experience with other people as well.
‘The excitement and then the stress of it all, and we’re all nervous at the same time. It’s getting to the theatre together and having our hair and make-up done – I think it’s just such a fun experience.’
Jude added: ‘It sounds a bit cliché, but it is very much family orientated. Everybody really cares about each other.
‘We try to be there for one another. Everyone has things going on in life, and it’s a good support network.’
Evie, who played Roxy in Chicago last year, said: ‘It’s really comical and super funny, but you also get the romance. It has such a journey.’
The production features a large local cast, with months of rehearsals already under way at the Gaiety and community venues. Organisers say audiences can expect colourful costumes, energetic choreography and live music bringing the score to life.
Performances will run nightly throughout the week, with matinee and evening shows scheduled. The society hopes the revival will attract both regular theatregoers and newcomers keen to see a Broadway favourite performed by local talent.
Guys and Dolls runs at the Villa Gaiety from February 21 to 28. Tickets are on sale, priced from £24 to £28, with boxes also available.
Jude said: ‘It’s a Broadway classic and a total sure bet. It’s big, funny and full of iconic music.’
