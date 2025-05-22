An exhibition marking the 90th anniversary of the release of one of the TT’s best loved films, 'No Limit', opens at the Manx Museum this Saturday, May 24.
Directed by Monty Banks and starring George Formby, ‘No Limit,’ was made on location at TT in 1934, before being released the following year.
In the role of George Shuttleworth, Formby famously took on the role of the chimney sweep from Wigan who dreamed of winning the Isle of Man TT.
It was the first of 11 films that Formby made for Associated Talking Pictures and was the film that put him on the road to stardom.
Matthew Richardson, curator for social history at Manx National Heritage said: ‘There can’t be many TT fans who haven't seen “No Limit”.
‘The film immortalised the TT years before names like Geoff Duke and Mike Hailwood made it famous.
‘It is a fascinating time capsule capturing a moment in the island’s history when the TT races were the pinnacle of sporting achievement and Steam Packet ships brought over hundreds of thousands of visitors to Douglas for the holiday season.’
Partnering with the George Formby Society, highlights from the exhibition include a ukulele signed by George Formby, the original back bib worn by Manxman and film extra, Jack Cannell, and a selection of 1930s TT racing artefacts.
To coincide with the exhibition, Manx National Heritage will host a special screening of No Limit on July 27, followed by a two-day Ukulele Discovery Workshop on July 30-August 1.
Tickets for the film and ukulele workshop are available online at www.manxnationalheritage.im/whats-on.
The exhibition is on display in the Cabinet of Curiosity area of the Manx Museum until September 14, from 9.30am to 4.30pm daily.
Admission to the exhibition is free, with donations welcome.