The Bunscoill Ghaelgagh has been announced as the winner of the Creativity Award at a Gaelic film festival.
The winners of this year's prestigious Gaelic short film competition, ‘FilmG’, were revealed last week in front of an audience of nearly 500 filmmakers, industry professionals and FilmG enthusiasts at the SEC in Glasgow.
Hosted by BBC ALBA's Siobhan Sutherland, the ceremony showcased a range of films, including drama, documentary, and comedy, in separate under 18 and over 18 competitions.
Bunscoill Ghaelgagh’s ‘Drogh Paitchyn/Clann Dona’ was put forward for the under 18 Creativity Award, with a number of students and staff travelling to Glasgow for the evening.
Independent judges selected nominees across 15 categories, while the public decided the final awards through an online vote.
The title of the short film means ‘Bad Children’ and is a tongue in cheek rap and music video about getting up to naughty activities such as having sweets for breakfast or wasting time looking at ‘nonsense’ on the internet.
Aalin Clague, a teacher from Bunscoill Ghaelgagh who helped the children put the music video together, said: ‘Pupils and teachers were delighted to hear that Bunscoill Ghaelgagh has won the FilmG Creativity Award.
‘It was wonderful to have the opportunity to share our culture at such a prestigious event, a great goal to work towards when developing our multi-media skills.
‘Students are already thinking about what to do for next year’s competition!
‘We come from such a small island, so it’s wonderful for our larger Celtic cousins include us in things like this.’
Bunscoill Gaelgagh have been participating in the competition for a number of years now, since BBC North West Tonight did a news feature about the school’s multimedia club.
The segment was picked up by BBC Alba (the organisers of FilmG), and Ms Clague received a phone call asking for the school to participate in the awards - something they have now done ever since.
‘Making Gaelic culture fun, relevant and contemporary is a big part of what we do at Bunscoill Ghaelgagh, as well as honouring our traditions,’ Ms Clague added.
‘We do lots of music, drama and multimedia work to promote our culture and to develop good communication and digital skills. The children are always very keen to get involved.’
FilmG project director Murdo MacSween said: ‘It's inspiring to see over 500 attend the awards to help celebrate Gaelic short films, and we're excited to see what the future holds - not just for the winners but also those who might be spurred on by what they saw.’
Maggie Taylor, head of publishing at MG ALBA, which owns FilmG, added: ‘A huge congratulations to all our nominees and winners and a special thank you to Siobhan for keeping the audience captivated throughout the evening.
‘The FilmG Awards continue to highlight the importance of Gaelic voices in our storytelling landscape.’
The 2 minute and 22 second video can be found on Youtube by visiting https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VlCNjT69rJ4