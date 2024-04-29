A financial boost is available to students studying the arts who are looking to carry on with their studies beyond school.
The Isle of Man Arts Council has announced the opening of applications for student bursaries for 2024/25, supporting moving into further, higher and post graduate education.
Up to six annual bursaries are available, each worth £10,000 over the duration of a course.
They exist to help to cover the costs of travel, course fees, accommodation or equipment related to higher or further education in the arts on or off island.
The bursaries are awarded to deserving applicants with the six awards available over three different bursaries.
The Jonathan Gollow Bursaries for Music and Performing Arts is in memory of the late music promoter Jonathan 'Jonno' Gollow who was a valued member of the Isle of Man Arts Council until 2012 and who sadly passed away suddenly in 2017.
The Norman Sayle Bursaries for Visual Art and Literature is in memory of one of the most celebrated Manx artists of recent times Noman Sayle who was also a dedicated teacher and a former Isle of Man Arts Council member. He died in 2007.
The Isle of Man Arts Council Bursaries are awarded to students whose extenuating personal circumstances may be preventing further studies within the Arts.
Chair of the Isle of Man Arts Council Sarah Maltby MHK believes these bursaries are crucial in nurturing the creative talent within the island.
She said: ‘The Isle of Man Arts Council is delighted to support Manx students as they further their studies within the Arts.
‘There is such talent amongst our young people and it is hoped that these will truly make a difference to the future of the recipients within the arts and creative industries.’
Applications for the awards can be made via the Isle of Man Arts Council website at: www.iomarts.com and will close on Friday, June 21, 2024, with the recipients being informed after the Isle of Man Arts Council meeting on Friday 12th July.
You can visit www.iomarts.com for application forms and further information on the Isle of Man Arts Council.
These awards are separate and are not linked to the maintenance awards made via Student Awards from the Department of Education, Sports and Culture. If you have any queries please email [email protected] or call 01624 694598.
The latest announcement comes after aspiring artists are being encouraged to find out if they are eligible for a bursary from The John Nicholson Foundation.
The Isle of Man-based charity supports talented and ambitious artists seeking to fulfill their potential in the visual arts and has been established to raise and distribute funds for charitable purposes and helping to advance visual arts in the Isle of Man by providing grants, awards,
The foundation was set up by the Rotary Club in 1991 and is named after artist John Nicholson who designed many of the Manx stamps, notes and coins.
A bursary of £750 is available and anyone wishing to apply should contact the secretary by emailing: [email protected].